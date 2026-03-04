Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 8,390 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $67,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

