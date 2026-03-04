Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.56% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $65,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

BTCO opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

