Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $523.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.