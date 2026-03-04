Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $45,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $331.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.17 and its 200 day moving average is $326.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $355.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.