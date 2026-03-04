Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $60,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 379,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

