Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $104.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $104,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $307.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

