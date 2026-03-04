Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $106.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $106,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

