Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $67.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $67,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $831,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.