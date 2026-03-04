Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $68.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

