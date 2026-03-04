Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $93.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $93,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $459.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

