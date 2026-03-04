Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

