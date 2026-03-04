Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 141,713 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $68,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,414,000 after buying an additional 4,094,153 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,301,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,190,000 after buying an additional 1,107,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,923,000 after buying an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

