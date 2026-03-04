Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Blue Owl Capital worth $86,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $14,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,487,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after buying an additional 151,142 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 389,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 33.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.35%.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

