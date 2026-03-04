Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 152,262 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,262 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $76,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,355 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,954,000 after buying an additional 1,768,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,864,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,884,000 after buying an additional 133,206 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after buying an additional 5,524,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.