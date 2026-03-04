Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,267,200 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $133,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

