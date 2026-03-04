Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $1,007.37 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $936.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $950.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

