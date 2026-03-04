Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,231 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $90,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

