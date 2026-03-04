Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,000. Dutch Bros comprises approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $764,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

