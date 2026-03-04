Deepwater Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Clearwater Analytics makes up approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,797,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 365,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,085.60. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,201,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,114 shares in the company, valued at $11,113,232.16. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

