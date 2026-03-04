Denny’s Corporation $DENN Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327,658 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.15% of Denny’s worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 116.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 196,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.37. Denny’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corporation operates one of the largest full-service, family‐style restaurant chains in the United States, specializing in classic American diner fare. The company’s menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings served around the clock, with signature items such as the Grand Slam breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and a variety of savory skillets. As a publicly traded entity under the symbol DENN on NASDAQ, Denny’s focuses on providing an accessible dining experience for a broad customer base, including families, travelers and late‐night diners.

The company’s business model combines both franchised and company‐owned locations.

