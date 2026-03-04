eCIO Inc. Acquires 4,026 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

eCIO Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $133.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

