First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 72,680 Shares of Matrix Service Company $MTRX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Matrix Service worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 2,496.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Matrix Service by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Matrix Service Company has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $210.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $47,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 106,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,298.02. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company’s service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

