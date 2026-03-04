First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 80,400 Shares of Cars.com Inc. $CARS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Cars.com worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cars.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $483.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $153,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

