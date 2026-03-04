First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4,532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $54,221.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.