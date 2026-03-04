First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,182 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 423.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FIP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ FIP opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The stock has a market cap of $705.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The company had revenue of $143.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.22%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.