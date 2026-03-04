First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Champion Homes worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 98,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,532,000 after buying an additional 122,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after buying an additional 655,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Champion Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,319,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Champion Homes by 30.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,767,000 after acquiring an additional 237,037 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Zelman & Associates downgraded Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE SKY opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,537.95. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

