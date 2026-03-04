First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 135,565 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,565 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SM Energy worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 896,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered SM Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

