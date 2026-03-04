First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Intrepid Potash worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.9% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPI opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $483.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

