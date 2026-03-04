First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LifeStance Health Group worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,374,000 after buying an additional 2,383,728 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $17,056,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,455,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,045 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,343,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $844,391.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,709. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,086 shares of company stock worth $1,891,264. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.