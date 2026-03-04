First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Thermon Group worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair lowered Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Thermon Group Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of THR stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

