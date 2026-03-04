First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Harmonic worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harmonic by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,812.50. This trade represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

