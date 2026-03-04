First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,949 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,313,000 after purchasing an additional 329,821 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 12.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,655,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,602,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $102,705,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,641,134.40. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $35,894,992. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Down 6.1%

CIEN stock opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

