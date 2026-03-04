First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of UMH Properties worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 74.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.6%

UMH stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 10.12%.UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UMH

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.