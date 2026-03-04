First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Benchmark Electronics worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 8,750 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $410,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,805.40. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,769. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

