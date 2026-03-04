First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,953 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sprinklr worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 24,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $194,126.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 712,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,075.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 87,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $526,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,620. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 613,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.