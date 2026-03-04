First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Five9 by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 115.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 36.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 497,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $106,939.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 176,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,312.65. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

