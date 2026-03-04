First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,550 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,012,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 941,622 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $5,565,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $4,689,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $4,904,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price target on Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

