First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,045 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Park-Ohio worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

