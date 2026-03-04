First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,664 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OSI Systems worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 343,727 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $286.90 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.40 and a 12-month high of $306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,509,470.04. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

