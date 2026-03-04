First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,280 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Thryv worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Thryv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Thryv by 28.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair cut Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Thryv Stock Up 10.1%

Thryv stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.