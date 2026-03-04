First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of QuinStreet worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 37,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,325,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1,443.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,136,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 1,063,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 882,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $668.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

