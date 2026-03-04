First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 108,500 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.94% of InfuSystem worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 961.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 27.8% in the third quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 8.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 300,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFU opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

