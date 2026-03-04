First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 18,791 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Black Hills worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Black Hills by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Black Hills stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 70.60%.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

