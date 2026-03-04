First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 48,036 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. $ASYS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,036 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 5.26% of Amtech Systems worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $123,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 41.28%.The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASYS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

