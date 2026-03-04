iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $88,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $205.65. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

