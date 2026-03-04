John Casella Sells 6,726 Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO John Casella sold 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $626,190.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,775.90. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.22.

Quarterly results: Casella reported a beat on EPS for the February quarter ($0.30 vs. $0.22 consensus) and ~9.7% revenue growth year-over-year—evidence of operational momentum that can support valuation despite a slim net margin.

Institutional accumulation: Large funds (Vanguard, Invesco, Wasatch, Capital Research, Conestoga) materially increased stakes in Q4, signaling long-term confidence and providing a steady demand base for the stock.

Investor events: Management will present updates at upcoming Raymond James and J.P. Morgan investor conferences—useful for forward guidance/visibility but not an immediate fundamental change.

Short-interest reporting appears erroneous: feeds show "0 shares" and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this is likely a data glitch and does not indicate a genuine surge in short activity. Monitor corrected filings before treating short-interest as a driver.

Insider selling: CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares (~$93.10 avg), President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares (~$93.70 avg), and CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares (~$92.61 avg) on Feb. 27. The CEO's sale (~19% reduction in his position) is the most notable and is likely pressuring sentiment given the size and role of the seller.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10,865.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 990,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,040,000 after acquiring an additional 981,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,926,000 after purchasing an additional 871,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 795,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 730,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,945,000 after purchasing an additional 581,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

