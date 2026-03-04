Kathleen Pitre Sells 10,660 Shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BALL opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Ball by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

