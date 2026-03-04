Lindian Resources Targets MRIC Output in 12 Months With $15M Kazakhstan Rare Earths Plant Deal

Get alerts:

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) executives used a shareholder briefing to outline a binding agreement to acquire a rare earth cracking and leaching facility in Kazakhstan, framing the transaction as a rapid move downstream that could shift the company from a concentrate producer to a mixed rare earth intermediate product (MRIC) producer within roughly 12 months.

Kazakhstan facility acquisition: ownership, control, and pricing

Chairman Rob (surname not provided in the transcript) said Lindian was approached about the Kazakhstan opportunity around six months ago and has been working extensively with the Kazakh government. Under the proposed structure, Lindian would hold 51% of the joint venture and a local in-country partner would hold 49%, with Lindian retaining management rights, operational oversight, and marketing/offtake rights for the MRIC product.

The announcedpurchase price (for the full asset) was a key focus of investor questions, with management arguing the price reflects the facility’s history as a “stranded asset” that currently lacks feedstock. The plant was previously operated in a Kazatomprom-Sumitomo joint venture to process uranium-related material, but management said it has run out of feedstock. Lindian positioned its Kangankunde project in Malawi as the needed source of low-uranium, low-thorium feedstock that can restart operations.

Management emphasized that Lindian’s share of the purchase price would be $7.65 million based on 51% ownership, and that payment terms are deferred until after the operation produces a saleable MRIC product. Executives said the acquisition is intended to avoid what they described as the typical timeline and capital intensity of building a new cracking facility from scratch.

Operational readiness and planned production pathway

Executives repeatedly stated the Kazakhstan facility is fully operational and fully permitted, requiring only minor capital items such as valve replacements to support smooth operations. Zac (surname not provided) described installed infrastructure including sulfuric acid tanks, neutralization circuits, precipitation systems, an MRIC bagging and dispatch system, and a dedicated rail spur to the site. He also said the plant is located about 20 km from Stepnogorsk and adjacent to a 1,345 MW power station, with access to power, gas, water, and low-cost sulfuric acid.

From Malawi, Lindian expects Stage 1 at Kangankunde to produce 18,000–20,000 tonnes per annum of monazite concentrate. Zac said the company plans to send 12,500 tonnes per annum of concentrate to the Kazakhstan facility, which would translate into approximately 11,800 tonnes per annum of MRIC at 54% TREO, based on testwork.

Stage 1 timeline: Management reiterated expectations to produce concentrate in November–December (year not explicitly stated in the transcript but discussed as “this year”).

Management reiterated expectations to produce concentrate in (year not explicitly stated in the transcript but discussed as “this year”). Recovery metrics: Executives cited 92.6% overall rare earth recovery and 97% NdPr recovery based on ANSTO and site testwork.

Executives cited and based on ANSTO and site testwork. Cost guidance: Zac stated an MRIC unit cost of $4 per kilogram, which he said includes freight.

Freight and logistics: management says costs are manageable

Freight was another major topic during the call. Rob said all-in sustaining costs are expected to be in the first quartile and that freight is included in those estimates. He cited multiple shipping routes—including via Suez/Black Sea/Caspian Sea—and said rail access runs directly to the Kazakhstan site. Rob estimated shipping costs at about AUD $0.50 per kilogram and said Lindian is also negotiating with the Kazakh government for freight subsidies.

Executives also linked logistics to product characteristics, noting that ANSTO work indicates Kangankunde material does not contain radionuclides at levels that would require specialized handling. Zac said uranium and thorium were “below detection limits” in the product certificate of analysis (COA), simplifying acceptance by “western separation facilities.”

By-product fertilizer and stockpile work

Zac said the cracking process would also generate a fertilizer by-product, estimating about 6,000 tonnes per annum of fertilizer production. He cited an indicative price range of $300–$700 per tonne and said the company is in discussions with in-country fertilizer companies for offtake. He characterized the potential benefit as an incremental $5 million–$8 million of EBITDA, though this was described as indicative and subject to ongoing discussions.

Rob also noted there are “quite large stockpiles” of ore at the Kazakhstan site that were not detailed in the original announcement. Management said work is underway to determine how those stockpiles may blend with Kangankunde feedstock, adding that if blending works as expected it could represent “north of 30,000 tons of product,” while emphasizing the company would update the market when more is known.

Transaction structure, offtake discussions, and Stage 2 outlook

Teck (surname not provided) described the transaction as binding and structured as an asset sale agreement, with confirmatory tax, legal, and accounting due diligence underway. He said the parties are drafting full-form agreements including a joint venture agreement and asset sale agreement, and noted a 12-month exclusivity period.

Management also addressed questions about offtake timing, saying multiple parties are engaged and that moving to MRIC expands market options and improves payabilities versus concentrate. Teck discussed payability dynamics and referenced the NdPr oxide spot price moving from below US$50/kg a year earlier to US$136/kg at the time of the call, alongside comments on project sensitivities that were described as being in prior disclosures.

On Kangankunde Stage 2, Rob said the company is working toward a planned expansion to 100,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate and referenced Iluka as a potential customer for 25,000 tonnes, along with financing options. Zac said the Stage 2 definitive feasibility study is expected at the end of the year. Executives said Stage 1 project milestones are being met, with camp completion, mobilization of the process plant team, tailings dam progress, and a dedicated power line to a substation, supported by an interconnector designed to provide firm power, plus backup generation on site.

About Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN)

