Michael Plater Sells 17,256 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Plater sold 17,256 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $616,556.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

