Oliver Davies Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Sky Metals (ASX:SKY) Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Davies sold 5,000,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16, for a total transaction of A$775,000.00.

Sky Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Sky Metals

Mineral exploration

